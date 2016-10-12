Detective investigating NBA star found dead

Story highlights LAPD detective Nadine Hernandez found dead of what authorities say was apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

She was investigating Derrick Rose, who was sued by a woman who alleged she was raped

Whittier, California (CNN) A Los Angeles police detective who was investigating sexual assault allegations against NBA star Derrick Rose has been found dead in an apparent suicide, authorities said.

Nadine Hernandez, a 19-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, died in her home of a single gunshot wound to the chest, the Whittier, California, Police Department said.

The LAPD issued a statement, saying: "Detective Hernandez was among several detectives working on the Derrick Rose case at the time of her death. At this point there is no indication that her case work had any connection to her death. The Rose investigation will continue unimpeded."

No criminal charges have been filed against Rose, a member of the New York Knicks.

Hernandez and other detectives opened a criminal investigation of Rose and two of his friends after an accuser known only as Jane Doe sued the trio in federal civil court alleging she was "gang raped" in 2013.

