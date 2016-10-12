Fatal plane crash in Connecticut was intentional, authorities suspect

Story highlights Surviving instructor said he and student got into an altercation on the plane, official says

Official: Student was apparently frustrated by his family, said he was forced to become a pilot

(CNN) Investigators believe a plane crash that killed a student pilot was intentional, a federal official said Wednesday.

twin-engine light aircraft went down Tuesday afternoon in East Hartford, Connecticut, police said. The crash happened near The Piper PA 34twin-engine light aircraft went down Tuesday afternoon in East Hartford, Connecticut, police said. The crash happened near Pratt & Whitney , a manufacturer of aircraft engines for both civil and military aviation.

The flight instructor, who survived the crash, told first responders and investigators he got into an altercation with the student pilot, which resulted in a struggle in the cockpit, a US official with direct knowledge of the investigation said.

The official said it appeared that the student pilot, whose name was not released, was frustrated with his family and had said he was being forced to become a pilot.

No recorders or video were on board the small plane, meaning there is no direct evidence to corroborate what the flight instructor said. But based on initial interviews, authorities believe the instructor's account is truthful and that the student pilot intentionally crashed the plane.

Read More