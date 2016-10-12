Story highlights Timo Lieber has traveled the world taking aerial landscape photographs

He pays tribute to his adopted home town in the series "Lights of London"

(CNN) "I'll just step out for a second," says aerial photographer Timo Lieber, before swinging out of the helicopter with his camera, just a few hundred meters over the glittering London cityscape.

CNN is with the award-winning German-born and London-based photographer on one of his nighttime shoots over the UK capital, as part of his astonishing photo series "Lights of London."

"I love London and it feels like home now," he says. "It is actually a quite chaotic place but it looks sensational when you are up there in the air."

'Fly with the right guys'