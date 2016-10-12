Breaking News

And the world's best new cruise ship is...

By Katia Hetter, CNN

Updated 7:07 AM ET, Wed October 12, 2016

Although 2016 marks the 9th annual Cruise Critic Editors&#39; Picks Awards, it&#39;s the first year that the cruise website has named a full list of winners in the luxury category. Noting its &quot;impeccable service, creative itineraries and sophisticated touches,&quot; the editors named Seabourn the best luxury cruise line.
Regent's Seven Seas Explorer, which starting sailing in July 2016, was named the best new luxury ship.
Two ships operated by Azamara Club Cruises, the Journey and the Quest, tied for best luxury refurbishment. The Quest is shown in Iles des Saintes, France.
With desserts like this semifreddo di zabaione con crema al cioccolato e rum, it&#39;s no wonder that Oceania Cruises won for best luxury dining.
The four ships of Regent&#39;s Seven Seas won for best luxury cabins.
With trips to the Arctic and Greenland, the Russian Far East, the South Pacific islands and more, Silversea Cruises won for best luxury itineraries.
Azamara Club Cruises also received honors for best luxury shore excursions, like this &quot;Azamazing Evening Event&quot; at the ancient Roman city of Ephesus, now part of Turkey.
Crystal Cruises took the luxury award for best enrichment programs, including wine tasting, tai chi and personalized movies, photo collections and blogs of guests&#39; travels.
Windstar Cruises, known for its intimate small ship and yacht cruises, took the prize for best luxury cruises for romance.
Viking Ocean Cruises won in the category of best luxury value for your money.
Viking Ocean Cruises also won for best spa in the luxury category.
Story highlights

  • Carnival won for best new ship and best value for money
  • Regent's Seven Seas Explorer won for best new luxury ship

(CNN)Like to party on a Carnival cruise, vacation on a entertainment-packed Disney cruise or take a romantic trip on a Princess ship?

Those cruise lines have got the goods, according to the 9th annual Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards, which were revealed on Wednesday.
    "With these awards we highlight the top lines and cruise ships sailing today and aim to help travelers narrow down their choices when selecting a cruise," said Colleen McDaniel, Cruise Critic's senior executive editor.
    Carnival Cruise Line's newest ship, the Carnival Vista, was named the year's best ship, with 14 restaurants, an onboard water park and a brewery. The cruise line also won the best value for money award.
    Disney Cruise Line won for best dining and best for families -- no surprise, since Disney is known both for its kid's programming and adult-only venues (with childcare available).
    Princess Cruises won for best romance and best shore excursions, while Royal Caribbean won for best suites and best inside cabins.

    Luxury cruises for the win

    It's the first year that Cruise Critic named a full list of winners in the luxury category, and Seabourn Cruise Line won the award for best luxury cruise line.
    "We added a luxury category for the first time this year to acknowledge the different offerings of this cruise sector and to provide more insight for travelers interested in this cruise style," McDaniel said.
    Viking Ocean Cruises won for best spa and best value for money, while Azamara Club Cruises won for best refurbishment of two ships (the Quest and Journey) and for best shore excursions.

    Cruising down a river

    River cruise lines also took home some awards. AmaWaterways was named the year's best river cruise line and named best for families, a nod to its partnership with Adventures by Disney.
    Viking River Cruises won for best itineraries and Emerald Waterways received best value for money.
    Check out the complete list of awards below.

    2016 Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards

    Best New Ship: Carnival Vista
    Best Ship Refurbishment: Cunard's Queen Mary 2
    Best Dining: Disney Cruise Line
    Best Entertainment: Norwegian Cruise Line
    Best Standard Cabins: Holland America Line
    Best Inside Cabins: Royal Caribbean International
    Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International
    Best Itineraries: Celebrity Cruises
    Best Shore Excursions: Princess Cruises
    Best for Adventure: Lindblad Expeditions
    Best for Romance: Princess Cruises
    Best for Families: Disney Cruise Line
    Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line
    Best Nightlife: MSC Cruises
    Best North American Homeport: Seattle, WA

    2016 Cruise Critic Editors' Picks: Luxury Category

    Best Luxury Cruise Line: Seabourn Cruise Line
    Best New Luxury Ship: Regent's Seven Seas Explorer
    Best Refurbishment: Azamara Journey/Azamara Quest
    Best Dining: Oceania Cruises
    Best Cabins: Regent Seven Seas
    Best Itineraries: Silversea Cruises
    Best Shore Excursions: Azamara Club Cruises
    Best Enrichment: Crystal Cruises
    Best for Romance: Windstar Cruises
    Best Value for Money: Viking Ocean Cruises
    Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises

    2016 Cruise Critic Editor's Picks: River Category

    Best River Cruise Line: AmaWaterways
    Best New River Cruise Ship: Crystal Mozart
    Best Luxury River Cruise Line: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
    Best Dining: Tauck River Cruising
    Best Cabins: Avalon Waterways
    Best Itineraries: Viking River Cruises
    Best Shore Excursions: Scenic
    Best Enrichment: American Cruise Lines
    Best for Active Cruisers: AmaWaterways
    Best for Families: Adventures by Disney/AmaWaterways
    Best Value for Money: Emerald Waterways