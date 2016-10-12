And the world's best new cruise ship is...

Story highlights Carnival won for best new ship and best value for money

Regent's Seven Seas Explorer won for best new luxury ship

(CNN) Like to party on a Carnival cruise, vacation on a entertainment-packed Disney cruise or take a romantic trip on a Princess ship?

"With these awards we highlight the top lines and cruise ships sailing today and aim to help travelers narrow down their choices when selecting a cruise," said Colleen McDaniel, Cruise Critic's senior executive editor.

Carnival Cruise Line's newest ship, the Carnival Vista, was named the year's best ship, with 14 restaurants, an onboard water park and a brewery. The cruise line also won the best value for money award.

Disney Cruise Line won for best dining and best for families -- no surprise, since Disney is known both for its kid's programming and adult-only venues (with childcare available).

