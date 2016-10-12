And the world's best new cruise ship is...

Story highlights
- Carnival won for best new ship and best value for money
- Regent's Seven Seas Explorer won for best new luxury ship
(CNN)Like to party on a Carnival cruise, vacation on a entertainment-packed Disney cruise or take a romantic trip on a Princess ship?
Those cruise lines have got the goods, according to the 9th annual Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards, which were revealed on Wednesday.
"With these awards we highlight the top lines and cruise ships sailing today and aim to help travelers narrow down their choices when selecting a cruise," said Colleen McDaniel, Cruise Critic's senior executive editor.
Carnival Cruise Line's newest ship, the Carnival Vista, was named the year's best ship, with 14 restaurants, an onboard water park and a brewery. The cruise line also won the best value for money award.
Disney Cruise Line won for best dining and best for families -- no surprise, since Disney is known both for its kid's programming and adult-only venues (with childcare available).
Princess Cruises won for best romance and best shore excursions, while Royal Caribbean won for best suites and best inside cabins.
Luxury cruises for the win
It's the first year that Cruise Critic named a full list of winners in the luxury category, and Seabourn Cruise Line won the award for best luxury cruise line.
"We added a luxury category for the first time this year to acknowledge the different offerings of this cruise sector and to provide more insight for travelers interested in this cruise style," McDaniel said.
Viking Ocean Cruises won for best spa and best value for money, while Azamara Club Cruises won for best refurbishment of two ships (the Quest and Journey) and for best shore excursions.
Cruising down a river
River cruise lines also took home some awards. AmaWaterways was named the year's best river cruise line and named best for families, a nod to its partnership with Adventures by Disney.
Viking River Cruises won for best itineraries and Emerald Waterways received best value for money.
Check out the complete list of awards below.
2016 Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards
Best New Ship: Carnival Vista
Best Ship Refurbishment: Cunard's Queen Mary 2
Best Dining: Disney Cruise Line
Best Entertainment: Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Standard Cabins: Holland America Line
Best Inside Cabins: Royal Caribbean International
Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International
Best Itineraries: Celebrity Cruises
Best Shore Excursions: Princess Cruises
Best for Adventure: Lindblad Expeditions
Best for Romance: Princess Cruises
Best for Families: Disney Cruise Line
Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line
Best Nightlife: MSC Cruises
Best North American Homeport: Seattle, WA
2016 Cruise Critic Editors' Picks: Luxury Category
Best Luxury Cruise Line: Seabourn Cruise Line
Best New Luxury Ship: Regent's Seven Seas Explorer
Best Refurbishment: Azamara Journey/Azamara Quest
Best Dining: Oceania Cruises
Best Cabins: Regent Seven Seas
Best Itineraries: Silversea Cruises
Best Shore Excursions: Azamara Club Cruises
Best Enrichment: Crystal Cruises
Best for Romance: Windstar Cruises
Best Value for Money: Viking Ocean Cruises
Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises
2016 Cruise Critic Editor's Picks: River Category
Best River Cruise Line: AmaWaterways
Best New River Cruise Ship: Crystal Mozart
Best Luxury River Cruise Line: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Best Dining: Tauck River Cruising
Best Cabins: Avalon Waterways
Best Itineraries: Viking River Cruises
Best Shore Excursions: Scenic
Best Enrichment: American Cruise Lines
Best for Active Cruisers: AmaWaterways
Best for Families: Adventures by Disney/AmaWaterways
Best Value for Money: Emerald Waterways