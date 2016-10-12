Story highlights Cirque du Soleil coach Miguel Vargas began performing trapeze at the age of seven

He says there are many dangers for trapeze artists

(CNN) Cirque du Soleil performers seemingly defy physics as they fly effortlessly through the air -- but what you don't see is the blood, sweat and tears that go into training.

Their brilliantly choreographed routines come with a risk, and it's their coaches that make all the difference.

Flying trapeze artist Zane Frazer performs in the " La Nouba " show and says she became a Cirque performer because she loves the feeling of flying.

"One of the best things about what we do is when we get to see people who have just watched the show," she told CNN. "To see the joy that a show like this brings the audience is really rewarding."

Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts Mystère Trapeze act – Cirque du Soleil is a Canadian theatrical company, whose elaborate contemporary circus shows have proved a global hit. Its hugely popular production Mystère features an exhilarating blend of acrobatic acts. Hide Caption 1 of 12 Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts Amaluna Cerceau (aerial hoop) – "Amaluna" features a predominantly female cast and is set on a mysterious island governed by Goddesses and guided by the cycles of the moon. Hide Caption 2 of 12 Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts Totem Rings act – Award-winning production Totem traces the journey of the human species from its amphibian state to its ultimate desire to fly. Hide Caption 3 of 12 Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts Kooza Wheel of Death – Kooza combines acrobatic performances (such as the wheel of death pictured here) and the art of clowning to tell the story of a melancholy loner in search of his place in the world. Hide Caption 4 of 12 Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts Ovo Contortion – Ovo takes place in the colorful, energetic world of bugs where acrobatic spiders and other insects go about their daily lives and look for love. Hide Caption 5 of 12 Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts The Beatles Love Rope act – Its show: "The Night that Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute to the Beatles," celebrates the musical legacy of The Beatles and features spectacular aerial performances. Hide Caption 6 of 12 Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts Quidam Hand balancing act – This hand-to-hand act, known as "The Statue," is performed extremely slowly and therefore requires much strength, flexibility and balance from the artists. Hide Caption 7 of 12 Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts La Nouba Aerial Bamboo – Aerial Bamboo wowed the crowds at the Walt Disney World Awaken Summer event in April 2016. Hide Caption 8 of 12 Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts Kooza High Wire act – This show includes stunts such as these tightrope walkers criss-crossing 25 feet above the stage. Hide Caption 9 of 12 Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts Totem Unicycle act – These Totem cast members balance on unicycles while juggling metal bowls, sometimes tossing them over their shoulders with their feet and catching them on their heads -- all without using their hands. Hide Caption 10 of 12 Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts Amaluna Teetorboard – In Amaluna, artists spring off the Teeterboard, executing quintuple twisting somersaults. Acrobats then do the same thing with double and single metal stilts attached to their legs, 30 feet above the stage. Hide Caption 11 of 12 Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts Kooza Hoops Manipulation act – This hoop artist's act combines fluid movements, physical contortion, exceptional balance and impressive dexterity, all while spinning numerous hoops. Hide Caption 12 of 12

But Frazer admits the stunts she performs at the opulent show are dangerous, and says it's important to know that someone is looking out for her. That someone is Cirque du Soleil coach Miguel Vargas. Vargas is a fifth-generation circus performer and took up trapeze at the age of seven.

