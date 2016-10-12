Breaking News

(CNN)Cirque du Soleil performers seemingly defy physics as they fly effortlessly through the air -- but what you don't see is the blood, sweat and tears that go into training.

Their brilliantly choreographed routines come with a risk, and it's their coaches that make all the difference.
    Flying trapeze artist Zane Frazer performs in the "La Nouba" show and says she became a Cirque performer because she loves the feeling of flying.
    "One of the best things about what we do is when we get to see people who have just watched the show," she told CNN. "To see the joy that a show like this brings the audience is really rewarding."
    Cirque du Soleil is a Canadian theatrical company, whose elaborate contemporary circus shows have proved a global hit. Its hugely popular production Mystère features an exhilarating blend of acrobatic acts.
    Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts
    Mystère features an exhilarating blend of acrobatic acts.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    "Amaluna" features a predominantly female cast and is set on a mysterious island governed by Goddesses and guided by the cycles of the moon.
    Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts
    Amaluna Cerceau (aerial hoop)"Amaluna" features a predominantly female cast and is set on a mysterious island governed by Goddesses and guided by the cycles of the moon.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Award-winning production Totem traces the journey of the human species from its amphibian state to its ultimate desire to fly.
    Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts
    Totem Rings actAward-winning production Totem traces the journey of the human species from its amphibian state to its ultimate desire to fly.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Kooza combines acrobatic performances (such as the wheel of death) and the art of clowning to tell the story of a melancholy loner in search of his place in the world.
    Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts
    Kooza Wheel of DeathKooza combines acrobatic performances (such as the wheel of death pictured here) and the art of clowning to tell the story of a melancholy loner in search of his place in the world.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Ovo takes place in the colorful, energetic world of bugs where acrobatic spiders and other insects go about their daily lives and look for love.
    Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts
    Ovo ContortionOvo takes place in the colorful, energetic world of bugs where acrobatic spiders and other insects go about their daily lives and look for love.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    "The Night that Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute to the Beatles," celebrates the musical legacy of The Beatles and features spectacular aerial performances.
    Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts
    The Beatles Love Rope actIts show: "The Night that Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute to the Beatles," celebrates the musical legacy of The Beatles and features spectacular aerial performances.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    This hand-to-hand act, known as "The Statue," is performed extremely slowly and therefore requires much strength, flexibility and balance from the artists.
    Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts
    Quidam Hand balancing actThis hand-to-hand act, known as "The Statue," is performed extremely slowly and therefore requires much strength, flexibility and balance from the artists.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    Aerial Bamboo wowed the crowds at the Walt Disney World Awaken Summer event in April 2016.
    Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts
    La Nouba Aerial Bamboo Aerial Bamboo wowed the crowds at the Walt Disney World Awaken Summer event in April 2016.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    This show includes stunts such as tightrope walkers criss-crossing 25 feet above the stage.
    Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts
    Kooza High Wire actThis show includes stunts such as these tightrope walkers criss-crossing 25 feet above the stage.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    These Totem cast members balance on unicycles while juggling metal bowls, sometimes tossing them over their shoulders with their feet and catching them on their heads -- all without using their hands.
    Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts
    Totem Unicycle actThese Totem cast members balance on unicycles while juggling metal bowls, sometimes tossing them over their shoulders with their feet and catching them on their heads -- all without using their hands.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    In Amaluna, artists spring off the Teeterboard, executing quintuple twisting somersaults. Acrobats then do the same thing with double and single metal stilts attached to their legs, 30 feet above the stage.
    Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts
    Amaluna TeetorboardIn Amaluna, artists spring off the Teeterboard, executing quintuple twisting somersaults. Acrobats then do the same thing with double and single metal stilts attached to their legs, 30 feet above the stage.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    This hoop artist's act combines fluid movements, physical contortion, exceptional balance and impressive dexterity, all while spinning numerous hoops.
    Photos: Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring acts
    Kooza Hoops Manipulation actThis hoop artist's act combines fluid movements, physical contortion, exceptional balance and impressive dexterity, all while spinning numerous hoops.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    cirque du soleil mystere trapeezeCirque du Soleil London3Cirque du Soleil New ZealandCirque du Soleil Wheel of DeathCirque 05Cirque du Soleil loveCirque du Soleil hand to handCirque du Soleil New ActsCirque du Soleil trapezeCirque du Soleil TotemCirque du Soleil London5Cirque du Soleil Uraguay
    But Frazer admits the stunts she performs at the opulent show are dangerous, and says it's important to know that someone is looking out for her. That someone is Cirque du Soleil coach Miguel Vargas. Vargas is a fifth-generation circus performer and took up trapeze at the age of seven.
    "I see a lot of dangers [while they perform stunts]," he says. "It would be a long list to go over what could possibly go wrong."
    Frazer says: "He [Vargas] understands when we as fliers are going through a bit of mental block, [when] we're nervous, [and when] we're trying something new."
    But at the end of the day, Vargas says, it's all about the Cirque performers having trust; in both themselves and their training. "They've done the repetitions and have the muscle memory," he says. So all that's left is the courage to let go and swing into the arms of their fellow fliers.
    With an international cast of 65 artists, "La Nouba," which shows at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has been running since 1998 and has been watched by more than 10 million people.
    Vargas says it's gratifying to see their hard work pay off. "They all want to succeed and we all want to succeed as a team."