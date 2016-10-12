Story highlights Kyrgios taps over serve to Mischa Zverev

(CNN) Well that lasted long.

Three days after winning the biggest title of his career in Japan -- and, crucially, keeping his composure in doing so -- Nick Kyrgios was back in trouble.

At the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, the controversial 21-year-old imploded against a player ranked 110th, Mischa Zverev, and exited in merely 48 minutes, losing 6-3 6-1. Towards the end of the drubbing, he was even booed.

Trailing 3-1 and facing a break point in the first set, Kyrgios simply tapped over his serve, began walking to his chair and allowed the German to hit an easy winner past him.

That wasn't it. In no mood to stick around in the second-round clash, Kyrgios later began walking to his chair as soon as Zverev made contact with a serve, hit an exhibition like 'tweener' approaching the net under little pressure and opted for a drop-shot return on the final point of the encounter.

