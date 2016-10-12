Breaking News

CNN Student News - October 13, 2016

October 12, 2016

    CNN Student News - 10/13/16

October 13, 2016

In Ethiopia, there's a state of emergency as protests, violence, and ethnic tensions flare. In Iraq, a community struggles to recover from an oil inferno left behind by ISIS terrorists. At the United Nations, health officials urge global governments to impose a controversial tax on sodas. And in the U.S., a company works to enhance crops by coating seeds with bacteria.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
