Story highlights Valerie Jarrett declined to fully weigh in on Donald Trump's lewd and sexually aggressive comments

The senior Obama adviser also defended the administration's foreign policy legacy

Washington (CNN) White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett said Wednesday President Barack Obama's criticism of Donald Trump's lewd comments "speaks for everyone."

While Jarrett would not comment on the specifics of the election, she reinforced her boss' sentiments about the Republican presidential nominee's bragging about using his influence to be able to grab a woman's genitals without her permission.

"I think the President has spoken now this entire week and he's expressed how profoundly degrading those remarks were and I think he speaks for everyone," she told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."

Jarrett said any suggestion that the global challenges with ISIS are rooted in the US's premature withdrawal from Iraq are false.

"I think the President has been clear that his number one objective is to keep America safe," she said. "The challenges that we have around the world are complicated and they are not going to be solved overnight."

