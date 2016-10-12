Trump in 2012 on female teachers accused of statutory rape: 'I don't see a lot of damage done'

Story highlights
(CNN)Donald Trump once dismissed concerns over female teachers having sex with underage male students, saying in a clip that the boys were "going around bragging about it."
In a June 2012 interview with a reporter from the TV show "Extra", Trump is asked what he thinks about "all these teachers having sex with their students." It's unclear which specific case Trump is referencing in the clip.
"Well, I don't think the male students have been hurt by it," Trump replies. "In fact, they're going around bragging about it as I understand it."
"Wow," the reporter says.
"I don't see a lot of damage done," Trump continues, before adding, "But it's a very unusual situation. I would say her husband cannot be happy."
The Trump campaign did not reply to a request for comment.
Several reports have surfaced in recent days of Trump making vulgar comments about women or alleging inappropriate touching by him. CBS unearthed 1992 footage from the show "Entertainment Tonight" wherein Trump suggests to a 10-year-old girl that he is "going to be dating her in 10 years." Trump's comments on women and sex in general has come under renewed scrutiny after last Friday, when The Washington Post published an audiotape of Trump bragging about how he can grab a women's genitals because he's a star.
"And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything," Trump said in the 2005 hot mic comments.
The New York Times on Wednesday published a report featuring two women who accused Trump of groping them. A Trump campaign spokesperson called the report "fiction."
"This entire article is fiction, and for the New York Times to launch a completely false, coordinated character assassination against Mr. Trump on a topic like this is dangerous," said Trump senior communications adviser Jason Miller.
Miller added, "for this to only become public decades later in the final month of a campaign for president should say it all."