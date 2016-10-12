Trump in 2012 on female teachers accused of statutory rape: 'I don't see a lot of damage done'

Story highlights "Well, I don't think the male students have been hurt by it," Trump said in a 2012 interview.

"I don't see a lot of damage done," Trump added.

(CNN) Donald Trump once dismissed concerns over female teachers having sex with underage male students, saying in a clip that the boys were "going around bragging about it."

In a June 2012 interview with a reporter from the TV show "Extra", Trump is asked what he thinks about "all these teachers having sex with their students." It's unclear which specific case Trump is referencing in the clip.

"Well, I don't think the male students have been hurt by it," Trump replies. "In fact, they're going around bragging about it as I understand it."

"Wow," the reporter says.

"I don't see a lot of damage done," Trump continues, before adding, "But it's a very unusual situation. I would say her husband cannot be happy."

