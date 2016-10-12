Donald Trump took digs at Jon Huntsman's Mormon faith during 2011 spat

Story highlights "Being a Mormon, I know he doesn't lie," Trump said of Huntsman in 2011.

Huntsman declined to relitigate his exchanges with Trump when asked for comment from CNN.

(CNN) On four separate instances in 2011, Donald Trump took swipes at former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman's Mormon faith during a spat between the two, according to a CNN review of Trump's public statements at the time.

Trump has struggled with Mormon voters this year, and a new "Deseret News" poll showed Trump and Hillary Clinton tied in the state at 26% with independent conservative candidate Evan McMullin trailing closely.

In 2011, when Huntsman was a Republican candidate for president, Trump insisted that Huntsman requested a meeting with him but that he declined the request. Huntsman said he never asked to meet Trump, but it was actually Trump who asked him to meet with him at Trump Tower.

Huntsman had declined to participate in a planned presidential debate hosted by Donald Trump that year. The debate was eventually cancelled.

Trump suggested repeatedly Huntsman could be lying, and took a shot at his faith.

Read More