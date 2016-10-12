Anne Holton doesn't want Kaine's Senate seat: 'I will never let (my) husband be my boss'

(CNN) Anne Holton, Tim Kaine's wife, isn't eyeing the Senate seat her husband would leave empty if he wins the vice presidency.

"I'll tell you a secret: The vice president is the president of the Senate," she told NH1, a CNN affiliate in New Hampshire. "I will never let (my) husband be my boss."

Holton, an attorney and judge, has political experience of her own.

Until her husband joined Hillary Clinton's presidential ticket this summer, she served as education secretary in Virginia. She said she resigned the post to devote her full energy to the campaign. Holton also saw the workings of government from the governor's mansion, where she lived for two stints when her father and husband held the executive role.

Gender dynamics is a topic her husband frequently touches on as he runs alongside Clinton, who of course would be the first woman elected to the presidency.

