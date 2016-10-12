Story highlights Rep. Franks contrasts 2005 comments to Clinton's policies

Arizona congressman says a Clinton administration would "undermine the Constitution"

(CNN) Republican Rep. Trent Franks on Tuesday compared Donald Trump's lewd 2005 comments about women to Hillary Clinton's pro-choice policies.

"Donald Trump's words degraded and insulted women in the most flagrant possible way, and yet Hillary Clinton's policy is to allow the murder of a half a million little tiny women every year," the Arizona congressman said in an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett on "Erin Burnett OutFront."

Franks has long been a critic of Clinton saying that as president she would appoint Supreme Court justices that would "undermine the Constitution."

Burnett asked Franks to clarify his contrast of Trump's 'vulgar' words with Clinton's policies. "What policies has she put forth that would support assault?" Burnett asked Franks.

Read More