Three US strikes hit radar sites in Yemen, Pentagon says

Story highlights
- US: The three sites targeted were in remote areas
- Initial assessments indicate all three targets were destroyed, official says
(CNN)Three US strikes hit radar sites in Yemen early Thursday, hours after missiles targeted the USS Mason warship in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said.
The strikes were carried out in "self defense," the Pentagon said.
They come after two missiles targeted the US warship off the coast of Yemen on Sunday -- but missed it and hit the water instead.
The USS Mason was fired on again Wednesday while conducting routine operations in international waters off the Red Sea coast of Yemen, according to the Pentagon.
'No damage to the ship'
"The ship employed defensive countermeasures, and the missile did not reach USS Mason," Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said about Wednesday's incident.
"There was no damage to the ship or its crew. USS Mason will continue its operations."
The three sites targeted Thursday were in remote areas, where there was little risk of civilian casualties or collateral damage, a US official said.
The destroyer USS Nitze launched the Tomahawk cruise missiles targeting the coastal radar sites. Initial assessments indicate all three targets were destroyed, the official said.
Developing story - more to come