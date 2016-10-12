Three US strikes hit radar sites in Yemen, Pentagon says

Story highlights US: The three sites targeted were in remote areas

Initial assessments indicate all three targets were destroyed, official says

(CNN) Three US strikes hit radar sites in Yemen early Thursday, hours after missiles targeted the USS Mason warship in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said.

The strikes were carried out in "self defense," the Pentagon said.

The USS Mason was fired on again Wednesday while conducting routine operations in international waters off the Red Sea coast of Yemen, according to the Pentagon.

'No damage to the ship'

Read More