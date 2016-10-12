Story highlights Maine Gov. Paul LePage held a press conference Wednesday afternoon



Washington (CNN) Maine Gov. Paul LePage said Wednesday that President Barack Obama is a dictator.

"Let me be very clear. I believe the President of the United States, Barack Obama, is a dictator," he said at a news conference. "I think he has failed the American people. He has not worked with the Congress."

"And what he has done is he has used the executive office to put regulations on our country that's going to take us decades to get out of," he said.

LePage, who is an avid supporter of Donald Trump, called the Republican presidential nominee "very powerful."

"Donald Trump on the other hand is a very powerful personality. And he has a very authoritative persona," he said.

