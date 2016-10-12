Obama smells himself, confirms he is not a demon

Story highlights President Barack Obama jokingly addressed a claim that he and Hillary Clinton smell like sulfur

"InfoWars" founder Alex Jones had claimed the President and Clinton carried the demonic smell

(CNN) President Barack Obama has vowed to be a regular presence on the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton, but he took the opportunity at a rally Tuesday to settle a different issue: whether he smells like sulfur -- as in, like a demon.

"I was reading the other day. There's a guy on the radio who apparently said me and Hillary are demons, said we smell like sulfur. Ain't that something?" Obama joked at a Clinton rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Then, leaning over to take an exaggerated whiff of his arm, Obama cracked, "Now, I mean, come on people!"

Obama was responding to the claim by Alex Jones, founder of the conspiracy website "InfoWars" and host of "The Alex Jones Show" on radio, who warned viewers on his program that both the President and the Democratic presidential nominee carried the scent of demons.

"Hillary, reportedly, I mean, I was told by people around her that they think she's demon-possessed, okay? I'm just going to go ahead and say it, okay," he began.

