The state allows same-day registration through an early voting window that begins October 20

Washington (CNN) Presidential battleground North Carolina's voter registration deadline is two days away -- but much of the state's east coast still flooded and grappling with Hurricane Matthew's fallout.

However, the Tar Heel State's election laws -- which allow same-day registration for early voters -- have made extending that deadline less of a pressing priority for Democrats than it was in Florida, where a federal judge just extended the deadline until next week.

The state begins early voting October 20 -- and in the state's 17-day early voting window, prospective voters can register the same day they cast their ballots.

Same-day sign-ups are allowed every day but Election Day, November 8.

North Carolina's 15 electoral votes are up for grabs in the presidential contest between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

