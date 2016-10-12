Miley Cyrus: Sanders supporters not voting Clinton 'crazy'

Story highlights Miley Cyrus said she never expected Donald Trump to make it this far in the election Cycle

The pop singer sat down for an interview with Variety magazine that published Tuesday

Washington (CNN) Miley Cyrus was feeling the Bern, but now she's all in for Hillary Clinton.

Cyrus, who supported Bernie Sanders during the 2016 primary, said Sanders supporters who are not planning on voting for the Democratic presidential nominee in the general election against Donald Trump are "f***ing crazy."

"That's f***ing crazy and you're out of your mind. It's literally pissing me off more than anything," Cyrus told Variety in an interview published Tuesday.

The Republican presidential nominee has made his case repeatedly to supporters of the Vermont senator, who may be disillusioned with the establishment and uninspired by Clinton.

