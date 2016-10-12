Breaking News

Veteran GOP strategist: Trump is a 'fascist'

By Adrienne Shih, CNN

Updated 2:00 PM ET, Wed October 12, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump on Paul Ryan: 'I don't want his support'
Trump on Paul Ryan: 'I don't want his support'

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on Paul Ryan: 'I don't want his support'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on Paul Ryan: 'I don't want his support' 01:37

Story highlights

  • A veteran GOP strategist threw his support behind Hillary Clinton
  • He called Donald a Trump a "fascist" and "xenophobe"

(CNN)A longtime GOP strategist threw his support behind Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton -- something he has "never done before."

Mac Stipanovich said Wednesday though he does not find Clinton "an ideal candidate by any strike of the imagination," the alternative, Donald Trump, is "beyond the pale."
    He characterized the GOP candidate -- who has recently stirred the pot in his own party, with several high-level Republicans renouncing their support for him -- with a litany of negatives, indicating his inability to be commander-in-chief.
    RELATED: GOP on the precipice
    "I actually believe that for the most part he's a fascist," Stipanovich told CNN's John Berman. "He's a xenophobe, he's a racist, he's an isolationist, he's a protectionist, he has little respect for any part of the constitution except the second amendment. He's an authoritarian. The aura of violence clings to him. I believe he's a dangerous man."
    Read More
    Stipanovich, who hails from Florida, will still support Sen. Marco Rubio in his reelection campaign, even though he continues to stand behind Trump.
    "I'm not too proud of Marco," Stipanovich said.
    RELATED: As Trump gets 'unshackled,' Clinton's campaign sweats turnout
    He added that many Republicans up for re-election are failing to pull their support for Trump because they do not want to appear as if they are neglecting or abandoning the party, or their party's chosen candidate.