Veteran GOP strategist: Trump is a 'fascist'

Story highlights A veteran GOP strategist threw his support behind Hillary Clinton

He called Donald a Trump a "fascist" and "xenophobe"

(CNN) A longtime GOP strategist threw his support behind Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton -- something he has "never done before."

Mac Stipanovich said Wednesday though he does not find Clinton "an ideal candidate by any strike of the imagination," the alternative, Donald Trump, is "beyond the pale."

He characterized the GOP candidate -- who has recently stirred the pot in his own party, with several high-level Republicans renouncing their support for him -- with a litany of negatives, indicating his inability to be commander-in-chief.

"I actually believe that for the most part he's a fascist," Stipanovich told CNN's John Berman. "He's a xenophobe, he's a racist, he's an isolationist, he's a protectionist, he has little respect for any part of the constitution except the second amendment. He's an authoritarian. The aura of violence clings to him. I believe he's a dangerous man."

