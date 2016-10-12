Maine Gov. LePage: 'When Hillary opens her mouth, people die'

Story highlights "But I will say this: When Hillary opens her mouth, people die." LePage said.

(CNN) Maine Gov. Paul LePage said in a radio interview Wednesday that when Hillary Clinton opens her mouth, "people die."

"I'll say this about the two presidential candidates: Donald Trump — OK, my grandmother's around, she gives him bar soap to clean his mouth out," LePage said on the "Howie Carr Show." "She did it to me all time. It's not a problem. But I will say this: When Hillary opens her mouth, people die."

On Tuesday, LePage said maybe Trump needed to show "authoritarian power" as president to bring back the rule of law. At a news conference on Wednesday, LePage backtracked slightly on those comments, saying, "Yesterday, I used the word authoritarian when I meant to use the word authoritative."

At the news conference, LePage added that President Barack Obama was a dictator.