Maine Gov. LePage: 'When Hillary opens her mouth, people die'

(CNN)Maine Gov. Paul LePage said in a radio interview Wednesday that when Hillary Clinton opens her mouth, "people die."
"I'll say this about the two presidential candidates: Donald Trump — OK, my grandmother's around, she gives him bar soap to clean his mouth out," LePage said on the "Howie Carr Show." "She did it to me all time. It's not a problem. But I will say this: When Hillary opens her mouth, people die."
On Tuesday, LePage said maybe Trump needed to show "authoritarian power" as president to bring back the rule of law. At a news conference on Wednesday, LePage backtracked slightly on those comments, saying, "Yesterday, I used the word authoritarian when I meant to use the word authoritative."
At the news conference, LePage added that President Barack Obama was a dictator.