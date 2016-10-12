Lavrov denies Russian involvement in US election

Story highlights "We have not seen a single fact, a single proof," says Sergey Lavrov of US hacking claims

Moscow (CNN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed claims that his country is interfering in the US presidential election as "ridiculous".

In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour in Moscow, Lavrov said it was "flattering" that American officials think Russia is meddling in the election, but the accusations are "ridiculous" and "without a single fact."

"It's flattering, of course, to get this kind of attention -- for a regional power, as President Obama called us some time ago," Lavrov said in the CNN interview.

"Now everybody in the United States is saying that it is Russia which is running the [US] presidential election," he said.

