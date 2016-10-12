Trump campaign manager: Clinton jail comments are being taken 'literally'

Story highlights "You're taking it literally. You're just stuck on this one thing," Conway said

Clinton "has to go to jail," Trump warned in Florida Wednesday

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway complained Wednesday his remarks about how Hillary Clinton "has to go to jail" are being taken "literally."

Earlier Wednesday, Trump had said Clinton "has to go to jail" over her use of a private email server, though the Justice Department declined to bring charges.

"(Trump) is talking about going around the Democratic process, I mean talking about jailing your political opponent is something --" CNN's Briana Keilar told Conway on "The Situation Room."

"No he's not, he's talking about the result. No, he's not. You're taking it literally," Conway responded. "You're just stuck on this one thing."

Read More