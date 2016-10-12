Trump campaign manager: Clinton jail comments are being taken 'literally'

Story highlights
- "You're taking it literally. You're just stuck on this one thing," Conway said
- Clinton "has to go to jail," Trump warned in Florida Wednesday
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway complained Wednesday his remarks about how Hillary Clinton "has to go to jail" are being taken "literally."
Earlier Wednesday, Trump had said Clinton "has to go to jail" over her use of a private email server, though the Justice Department declined to bring charges.
"(Trump) is talking about going around the Democratic process, I mean talking about jailing your political opponent is something --" CNN's Briana Keilar told Conway on "The Situation Room."
"No he's not, he's talking about the result. No, he's not. You're taking it literally," Conway responded. "You're just stuck on this one thing."
She continued: "In other words, what are you saying, you're saying that (Trump) had to stop and say, 'Here's how you get to jail, here's the process.' That's completely ridiculous ... he's talking about what a lot of Americans want to know why the heck this woman wasn't punished at all and why news outlets like this one think that's okay."
Trump previously said Clinton should be jailed during the second presidential debate, interrupting Clinton to say if he won, she'd be "in jail."
"If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your (missing email) situation," Trump also said during Sunday's debate. "Because there has never been so many lies, so much deception."
Earlier this week, former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, a Republican who worked for President George W. Bush, criticized Trump for his remarks.
"Winning candidates don't threaten to put opponents in jail," he tweeted. "Presidents don't threaten prosecution of individuals. Trump is wrong on this."