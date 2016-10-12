Hackers breach Clinton campaign chairman's Twitter account

Las Vegas (CNN) John Podesta's Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday, according to a campaign spokesman, prompting the campaign to inform the social media site of the breach.

The hack comes in the midst of the ongoing release of Podesta's emails, which was stolen and are now being released by Wikileaks. The emails have been embarrassing for the Clinton campaign, bringing internal machinations of the campaign -- and some off-color comments -- into the public.

On Wednesday, as Clinton landed in Las Vegas, Podesta's seemingly tweeted, "I've switched teams. Vote Trump 2016. Hi pol."

The tweet was quickly identified as a hack. Podesta has been Clinton's campaign chairman since the outset of her campaign and his ties to the family date back to the first Clinton White House.

