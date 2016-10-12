Breaking News

John Podesta emails: Latest Wikileaks release

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Wikileaks emails may show Clinton, DOJ link
Wikileaks emails may show Clinton, DOJ link

    JUST WATCHED

    Wikileaks emails may show Clinton, DOJ link

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(58 Videos)