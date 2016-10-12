John Podesta emails: Latest Wikileaks release

John Podesta emails: Latest Wikileaks releaseChat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDWikileaks emails may show Clinton, DOJ linkReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCH (58 Videos)Wikileaks emails may show Clinton, DOJ link4 misleading lines from a single Hillary Clinton speechHow are Clinton, Trump preparing for Sunday's debate?Is Bill Clinton an asset or a liability? Clinton: Defending Trump is an impossible taskHillary Clinton: Trump didn't prepare for debateHillary Clinton: I'm not great at taking it easyTrump, Clinton question Tulsa officer's actionsReines is playing Trump in Clinton's mock debatesClinton ad asks about impact of Trump on our daughtersClinton: More taxes and health records coming soonClinton campaign releases new health informationClinton campaign pounds Trump on transparencyClinton: Trump's closeness to Putin is concerning Clinton: Trump runs 'deplorable campaign'Clinton: I didn't think pneumonia would be a big dealWhat is pneumonia?Trump addresses Clinton's pneumonia diagnosis How John McCain's medical records were releasedHillary Clinton recalls memories of 9/11Hillary Clinton: 9/11 became personal for meFact-checking Clinton after an FBI report on her emails9/11 audio tapes reveal livid Hillary ClintonHillary Clinton blames cough on Trump 'allergy'Clinton 'not concerned' about conspiracy theoriesClinton FBI interview: 39 times she didn't recallClinton welcomes press aboard campaign planeFBI: Clinton's mobile devices destroyed with a hammerFBI notes reveal details of Hillary Clinton interview Hillary Clinton raises record $143 million in AugustCNN Poll of Polls: Trump cuts Clinton lead in halfHillary Clinton's explanations of her email sagaClinton responds to Trump calling her a 'bigot'Clinton: Trump's deportation plan terrible, offensiveHillary Clinton's full Anderson Cooper phone interview Did Clinton Foundation use 'pay for play' tactics?Clinton's top aide at center of email controversySee Hillary Clinton laugh off health questions Hillary Clinton's health: An unhealthy obsession? Hillary Clinton fires back at Trump's economic planClinton State Department aide helped Clinton FoundationClinton: Trump's trade approach is based on fearHillary Clinton: Donald Trump is 'inciting violence' Protester tries to storm the stage as Clinton speaksNewly-released Clinton emails raise questionsOrlando gunman's father seen at Hillary Clinton rallyClinton and Kaine target Trump's base on bus tourFaces from the floor on Hillary's big nightKey moments in Hillary Clinton's acceptance speechDNC balloon drop caps Clinton's historic celebrationHillary Clinton thanks Bernie Sanders at DNCHillary Clinton joins President Obama on stage at DNCHillary Clinton: We put biggest crack in glass ceilingDemocratic advice for Hillary ClintonPresident Obama: Time to pass the baton to ClintonHillary Clinton's path to her party's nominationHillary Clinton: The next VP is Tim KaineSanders: Trump will bring a starvation wageContent by LendingTreeRates hit 2.75% APR (15 yr). See if you're eligible Reverse mortgage: Worth the risk? 4 cards with jaw-droppingly long 0% intro APR Amazing VA benefits not enough vets are claiming How a single woman paid off $7,500 in credit card debt Content by Time LifestyleA cool new prefab house model Everything you need to know about the Google product launch The world's coolest cafes Spooky Halloween menus Easy fall sides