Poll finds Clinton and Trump tied in Utah as a potential spoiler surges

Salt Lake City, Utah (CNN) Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are tied in Utah, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.

The Y2 Analytics poll, published first by Mormon church-owned Deseret News , found both Clinton and Trump at 26% among likely Utah voters, with independent Evan McMullin at 22% and Libertarian Gary Johnson at 14%.

The poll is striking, given Utah is a reliably Republican state that has not voted for a Democrat since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, but comes after Clinton's campaign has mounted a concerted effort to win the Beehive State by driving a wedge between the Republican nominee and Mormon voters.

McMullin, a Mormon, was a late entrant to the presidential race and has focused on Utah, where he was born. It's one of the few handful of states where the former CIA employee will be on the ballot in November.

Earlier this year, Clinton's campaign opened an office in Utah and published an opinion-editorial in a paper owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that knocked Trump's proposed Muslim ban, a nod to Mormon's history of religious persecution.

