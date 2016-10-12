Story highlights Garry Kasparov is a Russian dissident and vociferous critic of Vladimir Putin

He is sharply critical of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump

(CNN) Former chess world champion Garry Kasparov says he thinks Donald Trump is bad for America and the world at large. But for Russia, Kasparov calls the Republican presidential nominee a "perfect counterpart."

"I think that Trump's potential victory could threaten not only democracy in this country but democracy worldwide," Kasparov said Wednesday on CNN's "New Day."

Kasparov, a Russian dissident and vociferous critic of Vladimir Putin, said Moscow views Trump as a "perfect agent of chaos."

"That's what dictators need," Kasparov said. "That's what Putin needs, you know, to destroy the system of global security, and Trump, from what he says and what he does even before he's elected, is a perfect counterpart."

The Obama administration said last week it was "confident" the Russian government was behind both the hacks of Democratic groups and the subsequent dissemination of the stolen emails.

