At one New Hampshire diner, a deep divide on Trump

Donald Trump made lewd and sexually aggressive comments in 2005 that came to light last week

Manchester, New Hampshire (CNN) Since the beginning of his candidacy Donald Trump has polarized voters and shocked pundits and politicians as he continued his rise to the top of the Republican Party.

His emergence at the GOP presidential nominee has fractured the party, and among voters, that split is stark as ever.

CNN visited the small battleground state of New Hampshire and found voters in much the same place as they were over a year ago.

Two women sitting separately with family members in Manchester's Airport Diner on Columbus Day, held deeply divided views on the Republican nominee's recently surfaced lewd and sexually aggressive comments about women from 2005.

"Honestly, I think we all talk that way, I don't think it's just a men's locker room," Beth Champagne, a 43-year-old Independent from Franklin, said of Trump's vulgar comments about groping women. "I think it was a little cruder, but I know many men that say several of the same things."

