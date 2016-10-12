Trump: Clinton email scandal 'heinous'

Story highlights Trump is criticizing opponent Hillary Clinton's email controversy

Ocala, Florida (CNN) Donald Trump slammed Hillary Clinton's email controversy Wednesday as the most "heinous" occurrence ever involving justice in the United States.

The GOP nominee, firing up a large crowd of loyal supporters during a swing through Florida, also laid into the Democratic nominee over her health and seized on disclosures from hacked emails of her campaign chairman, John Podesta, released by Wikileaks.

The broadside came as Trump sought to get the focus back on his presidential rival, following a slump in his poll numbers triggered by his latest debate performance along with lewd and sexually aggressive remarks on a 2005 video that surfaced last week.

Trump said that he was "embarrassed" Congress had not done more to probe Clinton after the FBI decided not to seek charges against her over the private email server she used as secretary of state.

"Do they make deals like this?" Trump asked.

