Trump: Clinton 'has to go to jail'

Story highlights Trump is criticizing opponent Hillary Clinton's email controversy

Trump said that he was "embarrassed" that Congress had not done more to probe Clinton

Ocala, Florida (CNN) Donald Trump said Wednesday that Hillary Clinton "has to go to jail" because the scandal over her email server, comments that mark a major departure from the American political tradition.

The GOP nominee, firing up a large crowd of loyal supporters during a swing through Florida, also laid into the Democratic nominee over her health and seized on disclosures from hacked emails of her campaign chairman, John Podesta, released by Wikileaks.

The broadsides came as Trump sought to get the focus back on his presidential rival, following a slump in his poll numbers triggered by his latest debate performance along with lewd and sexually aggressive remarks on a 2005 video that surfaced last week.

At a morning rally in Ocala, Trump said that he was "embarrassed" Congress had not done more to probe Clinton after the FBI decided not to seek charges against her over the private email server she used as secretary of state.

"Do they make deals like this?" Trump asked.

