Trump campaign chief spars over Bill Clinton lawsuit

(CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager Tuesday defended the campaign's strategy of highlighting Bill Clinton's past sex scandals.

Kellyanne Conway pointed to former President Clinton's settlement of a sexual harassment lawsuit with accuser Paula Jones, appearing to suggest that it implied guilt in the case.

She also said that Hillary Clinton's conduct toward her husband's accusers was to "name and blame" them. Here's part of Conway's fiery exchange with Anderson Cooper on "AC360."

Conway: "The last time I didn't sexually harass someone, I didn't pay them $850,000."

Cooper: "Your candidate has settled numerous lawsuits without admitting any guilt on a whole number of things. Are you implying that settling a lawsuit is implying guilt? If so, it means your candidate is guilty of an awful of lot of things, no?"

