Reality Check: New Trump ad on 'corruption'

(CNN) A new ad from the Trump campaign called "Corruption" contains a bevy of explosive charges.

Check out the script:

The Clintons: from dead broke to worth hundreds of millions ... So how did Hillary end up filthy rich? Pay-to-play politics. Staggering amounts of cash poured into the Clinton Foundation from criminals, dictators, countries that hate America. Hillary cut deals for donors. Sold out American workers, exploited Haitians in need. She even handed over American uranium rights to the Russians. Hillary Clinton only cares about power, money and herself.

Pretty hard-hitting, right? The only problem is that compiling unsubstantiated claims, misleading statements and one outright falsehood, the Trump campaign has produced an ad that is breathtaking in its dishonesty.

It is certainly true that the Clintons went from what Hillary Clinton termed "dead broke" when they left the White House in 2001 to earning more than $10 million in 2015 and $28 million the year before, as well as owning at least three homes -- two in New York, one in Washington -- valued in the millions.

But the ad suggests the couple became rich because of "staggering amounts of cash" given to the Clinton Foundation. This is false. The Clintons, according to the foundation's tax records, do not receive any income from the foundation. And according to the Clinton's personal tax records they receive most of their income from books and paid speeches.

