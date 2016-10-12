Improving cybersecurity, one password at a time

Story highlights Valerie Jarrett and Ajay Banga: Cyberthreats are among the greatest threats facing Americans today

Lock Down Your Login, a new public-private campaign, recently launched to assist in reducing these threats

Valerie Jarrett is a senior adviser to President Barack Obama. She oversees the Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs and is chairwoman of the White House Council on Women and Girls. Ajay Banga is president and CEO of Mastercard and a member of its board of directors. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) The President frequently gets letters from Americans who are worried about their online security -- and for good reason. Cyberthreats are among the most significant economic and national security challenges we face as a nation. Put simply, our economic prosperity and leadership in the 21st century will depend on the steps we take together to strengthen the cybersecurity of our citizens, our businesses and our country.

That is why we're joining together -- government and business -- to empower Americans with the tools and resources they need to better protect themselves and their families in the digital age. Whether it's shelter from the elements or protecting families from physical harm, safety and security is a foundational human need.

Valerie Jarrett

Ajay Banga

In the physical world, the steps we take to protect ourselves are fairly evident and approachable. If, for example, we are concerned that someone might break into our home, we would install a deadbolt or a security camera and alarm system. To secure our money, we put it in a safe, a lockbox or at a bank.

The same understanding and easily approachable steps one can take to secure his or her savings, identity or innovative ideas do not always hold true in the constantly evolving set of technologies and services available in today's digital economy. It is not surprising, therefore, that between 2014 and 2015 alone, the number of Americans concerned about the risk posed by cyberthreats dramatically rose from 36% to 57%

While nearly all Americans believe they take steps to protect their financial information, less than half have ever changed the original passwords they established for their online financial accounts. Today, the tools to keep our information safe are more readily available than ever. In many cases, they're as easy to use as the deadbolt on our front doors. But, for the deadbolt to be effective and provide that protection, installing the deadbolt alone isn't enough, we actually have to turn the lock.

Read More