Russia wants new talks on Syria conflict, foreign minister says

(CNN) Russia wants countries with direct influence on the Syrian conflict to take part in talks on a new ceasefire, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told CNN on Wednesday.

Such talks would come at a time when Moscow faces mounting pressure over the deaths of civilians in the Syrian military's Russian-backed assault on the Syrian city of Aleppo.

The meeting should include Russia, the United States, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and possibly Qatar, Lavrov told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in Moscow.

"We would like to have a meeting in this narrow format, to have a businesslike discussion, not another General Assembly-like debate," he said, referring to the UN General Assembly.

It's unclear what the US position is on the talks.