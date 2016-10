ISIS uses exploding drone to kill soldiers, Peshmerga officer says

Story highlights The drone explodes when local forces pick it up for inspection

2 Peshmerga soldiers were killed and 2 French military personnel were injured, official says

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) ISIS has expanded its repertoire of killing methods, apparently using an explosives-laden drone in Iraq.

The terror group attacked a Kurdish defensive post on October 2 using a drone carrying "some sort of explosives," a senior Peshmerga officer said.

The drone killed two Peshmerga soldiers and injured two French military personnel north of Mosul, the Peshmerga officer said.

JUST WATCHED ISIS sets oil wells on fire Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH ISIS sets oil wells on fire 02:42

Images of the drone's remnants show "it appears to be a cheap Chinese drone, easily available on the market," CNN's Ben Wedeman said from Irbil, Iraq.

"This is, to the best of our knowledge, the first time that ISIS uses a drone as an explosive device. And it certainly is cause for concern given how easy it is to obtain a simple, cheap drone and load it ... with explosives."

Read More