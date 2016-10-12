Story highlights
- The "Trumpkin" recreates the Donald's likeness
- There's not yet news of any Hillary Pumpklintons
(CNN)In an inevitable and hardly surprising attempt to make a long election cycle more interesting, people are once again carving "Trumpkins" for Halloween.
The idea, born from the similarities between a round orange gourd and a round-faced orange man, is not new. But it certainly is timely.
In the month before the long-awaited presidential election, Trump pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will have time to haunt America's consciousness for just a little longer.
Some Trumpkins are expertly carved, presenting exaggerated caricatures of the Donald's most famous attributes.
Such as his perpetually pursed lips.
Others take a more minimal approach by using hay and a Sharpie.
The most important part of Trumpkin carving is that it's both fun and scary. No news yet on the Hillary Pumpklinton. But wouldn't they be stronger together?