Story highlights The "Trumpkin" recreates the Donald's likeness

There's not yet news of any Hillary Pumpklintons

(CNN) In an inevitable and hardly surprising attempt to make a long election cycle more interesting, people are once again carving "Trumpkins" for Halloween.

The idea, born from the similarities between a round orange gourd and a round-faced orange man, is not new. But it certainly is timely.

In the month before the long-awaited presidential election, Trump pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will have time to haunt America's consciousness for just a little longer.

Some Trumpkins are expertly carved, presenting exaggerated caricatures of the Donald's most famous attributes.

Such as his perpetually pursed lips.

Read More