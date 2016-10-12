Story highlights San Francisco, Oakland and Boulder will vote on soda taxes in November

WHO encourages policy of taxing soda and sugary drinks

(CNN) Governments should tax sugary drinks to stave off obesity, diabetes and other noncommunicable diseases, the World Health Organization urged.

"If governments tax products like sugary drinks, they can reduce suffering and save lives," said Dr. Douglas Bettcher, director of WHO's Department for the Prevention of Noncommunicable Diseases in a statement. "They can also cut healthcare costs and increase revenues to invest in health services."

Public health experts have blamed sugar as the chief culprit for growing obesity rates. They have also warned of growing public health emergencies in which governments will have to grapple with unhealthy populations that need significant resources to treat preventable diseases.

In 2014, 39% of adults worldwide were overweight, according to the WHO.

"Nutritionally, people don't need any sugar in their diet," said Dr. Francesco Branca, director of WHO's Department of Nutrition for Health and Development.