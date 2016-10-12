This rescued kitty in a sock sweater will melt your heart

Story highlights The Greco family wasn't looking to adopt another pet

(CNN) It's a kitten wearing a tube sock as a sweater.

Has your heart melted yet? If not, consider this: the kitten was rescued in Raleigh, North Carolina during the height of Hurricane Matthew.

Rodrigo Greco and his two children were browsing the aisles at a Pet Smart when an employe asked if they'd be interested in adopting a cat.

"I said, 'Hmm, not really, but maybe, why?'" Greco told CNN.

He took one look at the kitten, and he was sold. When his wife saw her, it was a done deal.

