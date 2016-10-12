Story highlights 400 adverse events associated with the tablets were also reported to the FDA

(CNN) Ten deaths of children who used homeopathic teething tablets and 400 adverse events associated with the tablets have been reported to the US Food and Drug Administration, the agency said Wednesday.

The FDA warned caregivers to stop using the products, which parents use to soothe teething babies, and to take their child to a doctor immediately if the child experiences problems.

The agency is investigating the adverse events and the cases involving the deaths, as "the relationship of these deaths to the homeopathic teething products has not yet been determined and is currently under review," according to a statement.

The deaths and adverse events -- including fever, lethargy, vomiting, sleepiness, tremors, shortness of breath, irritability and agitation -- occurred over the past six years.

Hyland's, a maker of homeopathic teething tablets and gels, said this week that it will stop distributing the products in the United States.