(CNN) Hyland's, the maker of homeopathic teething tablets and gels, said this week that it will stop distributing the products in the United States. The change comes after a US Food and Drug Administration warning that caregivers should stop using the products for teething babies.

The company said in a letter posted on its website Tuesday that it chose to discontinue US distribution of its teething products.

"This decision was made in light of the recent warning issued by the Food & Drug Administration against the use of homeopathic teething tablets and gels. This warning has created confusion among parents and limited access to the medicines," the letter from Hyland's employees said . "Putting you in a position of having to choose who to trust in the face of contradictory information is burdensome and undermines the FDA."

Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets

There is no recall on the products, including Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets, Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets Nighttime and Hyland's Baby Teething Gel. CVS, one of the drugstore chains that sold Hyland's, Baby Orajel Naturals and its own version of the teething products, pulled all of them from the shelves after the FDA warning

"We are confident that any available Hyland's teething products, including those you already have, are safe for use," the Hyland's letter said. "Of course, parents who may have concerns should consult with their physicians before using any medicines, read labels carefully and follow all instructions.