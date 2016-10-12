Story highlights ZMapp was tested on 72 people with Ebola infections

It didn't hurt people, but results didn't meet "statistical threshold for efficacy"

(CNN) ZMapp, an experimental drug that doctors thought may have helped save lives in recent high-profile Ebola cases, may not have been the key factor in survival, a new study says.

The Ebola epidemic killed more than 11,000 people and made more than 28,000 sick between 2014 and 2016.

The drug, considered "most promising," was still in the testing phases at the time. But because it was an emergency, doctors got special permission to use it on their patients, including some treated in the United States.

The drug had showed real promise in tests on primates, but it hadn't been fully tested on humans. Many of the infected people who got it did recover, but even at the time, doctors weren't able to tell whether it was ZMapp that helped them survive while thousands of others died.

Now, according to a study in the latest edition of the New England Journal of Medicine, the results of a randomized controlled trial may come as a surprise to some.

