Dad-in-chief signs law bringing diaper-changing stations to more men's rooms

By Hailey Middlebrook, Special to CNN

Updated 2:35 PM ET, Wed October 12, 2016

Nearly 361,000 toddlers were treated in hospitals for injuries caused by falls or tip-overs from 1990 to 2010, according to a study in Academic Pediatrics.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;To help avoid injuries, parents should buckle their children into stollers and carriers and make sure they&#39;re seated, avoid hanging items from handles, make sure the stroller or carrier is appropriately sized, lock the stroller when parked and check &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.recalls.gov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Recalls.gov&lt;/a&gt;.
The American Academy of Pediatrics Safe to Sleep Campaign suggests that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/01/health/crib-bumper-deaths-rise/&quot;&gt;no soft bedding -- including bumpers -- be used in cribs&lt;/a&gt;. &lt;br /&gt;They pose a risk of suffocation, strangulation or entrapment. Mattresses should be very firm, and no toys or pillows should be used. Cribs with drop rails also should not be used. The American Academy of Pediatrics offers more guidance on how to choose a safe crib.&lt;br /&gt;
Soft infant and toddler carriers are designed to hold children in an &lt;a href=&quot;http://babywearinginternational.org/what-is-babywearing/safety/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;upright position on a caregiver&#39;s front, back or hip&lt;/a&gt;. The Consumer Product Safety Commission received about 125 reports of incidents involving carriers from January 1, 1999, through July 15, 2013, and implemented &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Newsroom/News-Releases/2014/CPSC-Approves-New-Federal-Safety-Standard-for-Soft-Infant-and-Toddler-Carriers/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;new guidelines&lt;/a&gt; to address Infant falls, structure, fit and position issues and strap issues, stitching and seam issues.&lt;br /&gt;
Car seats are important to keep kids safe from birth through age 13. To &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.safercar.gov/parents/CarSeats/Car-Seat-Safety.htm?view=full&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;make sure they&#39;re safe&lt;/a&gt;, find the right car seat for your child&#39;s size; make sure it&#39;s installed correctly, whether it&#39;s front-facing or rear-facing; and stay on top of recalls by registering your car seat or look for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www-odi.nhtsa.dot.gov/recalls/childseat.cfm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration&lt;/a&gt;.
Changing tables, like all large furniture items, should be &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Preventing-Furniture-and-TV-Tip-Overs.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;anchored to walls to prevent tipping&lt;/a&gt;. The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Changing-Table-Safety.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;never step away from a baby on a changing table&lt;/a&gt;, even if the child is buckled or seems too young to roll.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Baby-Walkers-A-Dangerous-Choice.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;called for a ban on the manufacture and sale of baby walkers&lt;/a&gt; with wheels because children can roll down stairs and become injured. They can also roll into pools or other water and get closer to items that will burn or poison them.
Story highlights

  • The Babies Act requires baby-changing stations in all restrooms in federal buildings
  • Changing tables in men's rooms may promote health and gender equality

(CNN)Finally, men and women might be able to share diaper duty more easily.

This month, President Barack Obama signed the Bathrooms Accessible in Every Situation Act, or the BABIES Act, which requires diaper-changing facilities in male and female restrooms in public federal buildings, such as Social Security offices, courthouses and post offices. If these restrooms do not have changing tables, hallway signs must direct parents to the nearest facilities, the act states.
    The law doesn't cover restrooms that aren't in public buildings, such as restaurants or retailers, and those in buildings that can't safely support changing facilities.
    Mounting more changing tables in restrooms seems like a small task, but the policy suggests a step forward in gender equality, enabling all parents to take part in child care.

    Health and safety concerns

    Without access to changing tables, parents often use other surfaces to change diapers -- including restroom floors or counters. These unsanitary conditions can pose health risks, according to Rep. David Cicilline, a Democrat from Rhode Island who proposed the bill in April.
    The battle over diapers in men's rooms

    "Not only does (the lack of baby-changing facilities) put the health and safety of the baby at risk, it also puts the health of other restroom patrons at risk," Cicilline wrote in a statement on his website.
    Cicilline continued, "Equal access to baby changing stations in federal buildings in both men's and women's bathrooms across the country is essential to protecting the health and safety of children and encouraging a family friendly environment."
    In September, the House passed the BABIES Act by a vote of 389 to 34, according to congressional records.
    "Federal buildings belong to the American people, and they should be welcoming and accommodating to all. Government needs to do more to ensure that public buildings are family-friendly," Cicilline's website said.
    According to the website, within two years of enacting the BABIES bill, all federal public buildings will be required to have at least one changing station accessible to both men and women. The stations must be deemed safe, sanitary and appropriate by the General Services Administration.
    "No mom or dad should ever have to worry about finding a safe, sanitary place to change their baby -- least of all in a federal building that's paid for by taxpayers," Cicilline said in the statement.

    'Dads ... want to participate equally'

    Actor Ashton Kutcher, who is expecting his second child his wife, actress Mila Kunis, has supported greater access to baby changing facilities. Last year, he started a Change.org petition to call for changing tables in men's bathrooms in major retail stores.
    Ashton Kutcher says dads diaper, too!
    "As a new dad, I recently learned an unfortunate reality about changing diapers while out in public with a child," Kutcher wrote on Change.org. "Almost all public changing tables are in women's bathrooms, which makes it nearly impossible to find a table that's accessible to dads."
    Adding changing tables to men's restrooms would be "a tiny step in the long process of rectifying the legacy of gender discrimination, but it's a step we need to take," Kutcher wrote. "Dads, like myself, want to participate equally in the child care process and our society should support that."
    Kutcher's petition for universal changing tables was signed by more than 100,000 people, urging major retailers to make family-friendly bathrooms available to all customers. The campaign also launched a public discussion about baby-changing station accessibility, especially for single fathers.
    One man commented on Kutcher's petition, "I am a single father of (four) and it is NOT cool that stores do not have changing tables in the men's restrooms."
    "I'm a dad who has changed diapers on the men's floor. Yuck!" said another.