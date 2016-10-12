Story highlights Kids of pregnant women who took SSRIs have a higher risk of speech disorders, a study finds

6% to 10% of pregnant women worldwide are exposed to antidepressants, author says

(CNN) Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, known as SSRIs, are the most common type of antidepressants prescribed to pregnant women. Yet a new study indicates that when taken during pregnancy, the drugs are associated with a higher risk of language disorders, including dyslexia, in offspring.

The children of women who took SSRIs while pregnant have a 37% greater risk of speech or language disorders compared with the children of depressed but unmedicated mothers, the researchers say.

In practical terms, if a depressed mother did not take antidepressants, her child's risk of being diagnosed with a speech or language disorder would be about 1%, but if she took an SSRI, it would increase to 1.37%, explained Dr. Alan Brown, lead author of the study and a professor of psychiatry and epidemiology at Columbia University Medical Center.

"When you have relative risks that are 1.37, they're considered to be low. But because so many people are exposed -- 6% to 10% of mothers are exposed (to antidepressants) throughout the world -- it's increasing the public health burden," Brown said, explaining that this burden amounts to more expenses.

"I don't think individuals have to worry about this, but I do think at the population level, it makes a very big difference," added Brown.