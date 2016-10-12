Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – How Real Madrid's new stadium is set to look in 2020. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – A pedestrian circuit on the ground level of the stadium will give a pictorial and factual history of Real Madrid. Hide Caption 2 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – State-of-the-art technology will allow the stadium's exterior to replay the greatest moments in the illustrious history of the 11-time European champions. Hide Caption 3 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – German architect Volkwin Marg says one of the greatest challenges is to build such a stadium and complex within tight urban confines. Hide Caption 4 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – The metallic structure will encase a retail area, in addition to restaurants, a hotel, a club museum and of course the stadium itself. Hide Caption 5 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – Architectural firm Gerkan, Marg and Partners says the metallic skin will allow a changing perception of the arena by pedestrians 'depending on their position and movement.' Hide Caption 6 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – On 27 October 1944, legendary Real figure Santiago Bernabeu broke the ground on what is now the stadium that bears his name (reportedly against his wishes). In the 35 years of Bernabeu's presidency prior to his death in 1978, Real won 16 La Liga titles and 6 European Cups. Hide Caption 7 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – The Spanish football team bear their manager, Jose Villalonga, aloft to celebrate their victory in the 1964 European Nations Cup, when they beat the Soviet Union 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Hide Caption 8 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – The Santiago Bernabeu Cup was named in 1979 after the Madrid president following his death. Hide Caption 9 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – Pictured during the 1980s, the Santiago Bernabeu stadium reached a peak capacity of just over 120,000 in the 1950s -- although its record attendance, in 1956, was 129,690 for a European Cup semifinal against AC Milan. Hide Caption 10 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – Formidable security was in place ahead of the 1982 World Cup final at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Hide Caption 11 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – The match was won by Italy, which beat West Germany 3-1 in the only World Cup final the Bernabeu has ever hosted. Hide Caption 12 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – The Bernabeu has hosted four European Cup/Champions League finals. The most recent occasion was in 2010, when Diego Milito's brace helped Italians Inter defeat Bayern Munich 2-0. Hide Caption 13 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – Inter fans ahead of the final. Hide Caption 14 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – The view from the inside. Hide Caption 15 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – How the Bernabeu looks today... Hide Caption 16 of 18

Photos: The Bernabeu: Back to the future The Bernabeu: Back to the future – ...and how it will look in the future, with its retractable roof closed. Hide Caption 17 of 18