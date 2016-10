Story highlights Real Madrid agrees expansion for Bernabeu stadium

Due for completion in 2020

(CNN) When your team is jam packed with "Galacticos" it's only fitting that they should showcase their skills in an avant-garde setting.

So just shy of 70 years since its inauguration, Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium -- home to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo -- is getting a €400 million ($441m) makeover after the club and Spanish city's council announced an agreement Tuesday to revamp the team's historic home.

The project will see a retractable roof added and construction is expected to be completed by 2020.

"It will be a dramatic transformation," Real president Florentino Perez said, sat alongside Madrid mayor Manuela Carmena. "We will have the best stadium and we are doing it for Real Madrid, our fans and this city.

The agreement between #RealMadrid and the City Council presented to launch the Bernabéu remodelling project.



👉 https://t.co/UHPfoSyNJ5 pic.twitter.com/fBIhE63qtk — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) October 11, 2016

"This stadium is one of the emblematic icons of our city and we want to make it one of the best stadiums in the world and the undisputed symbol of the strength of our capital.

