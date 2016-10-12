Star Wars company fined almost $2M for Harrison Ford accident

Breaking News

Story highlights

  • Ford was reprising role as Hans Solo when injured on set
  • Actor pinned by pelvis to the ground by hydraulic door

(CNN)A British film production company has been fined £1.6 million (almost $2 million) after the actor Harrison Ford broke his leg while filming a "Star Wars" movie, according to Britain's Press Association.

The Disney-owned company, Foodles Production (UK) Ltd, had admitted two breaches of health and safety breaches in relation to the incident in June 2014, when Ford's leg was crushed by a hydraulic door.
    The 71-year-old actor had been reprising his role as Hans Solo in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" when he was hit by the heavy door on the set of the Millennium Falcon, his character's spacecraft.
    Door like 'blunt guillotine'

    The door acted like a "blunt guillotine," coming down "millimeters from his face," said prosecutor Andrew Marshall, according to PA.
    The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) told the court on Wednesday that Ford was hit with a force similar to the weight of a small car.
    Judge Francis Sheridan said: "The greatest failing of all on behalf of the company is a lack of communication," the agency added.
    "If only they had included Mr Ford in all the discussions, he might have at least been alert to the dangers that he had to avoid," he said of the incident at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, England.
    Ford acknowledged the accident, which required surgery, through a spokeswoman shortly after it occurred. He later teased the movie's director, J.J. Abrams, about the incident during promotional appearances in December.

    Multimillion dollar franchise

    The Foodles Production company is based at the same west London address as a number of Disney-owned companies, including ESPN. Disney purchased Lucasfilm from "Star Wars" creator George Lucas in 2012.
    The seventh installment of the beloved sci-fi franchise has proved a massive hit with audiences worldwide. Disney said in December that the blockbuster had broken the $1 billion mark around the world faster than any other film in history. The eighth installment is currently in production.

    CNN's Tim Hume contributed to this report