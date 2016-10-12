Breaking News

Rod Stewart knighted at Buckingham Palace

By Alison Daye, CNN

Updated 11:53 AM ET, Wed October 12, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rod Stewart arrives at Buckingham Palace with his wife, Penny Lancaster and their two children on Tuesday, October 11.
Rod Stewart arrives at Buckingham Palace with his wife, Penny Lancaster and their two children on Tuesday, October 11.

Story highlights

  • 71-year-old rocker received a knighthood from Prince William
  • Sir Rod's official title is Sir Roderick Stewart

(CNN)Music legend Rod Stewart was knighted by Britain's Prince William at Buckingham Palace Tuesday.

The rocker was honored for his services to music and charity in a ceremony he called "mind-blowing" and "wonderful."
    He will be known as Sir Roderick Stewart.

    Hot legs

    On Twitter, some commenters remarked on Stewart's choice of trousers, and expressed curiosity in his seemingly diminished stature, as he went in to the investiture ceremony.
    Sir Rod receives his knighthood from Prince William at Buckingham Palace, London.
    Sir Rod receives his knighthood from Prince William at Buckingham Palace, London.
    Read More
    Of course you knew he was kneeling, right?

    Well deserved

    Fans joined in to shower praise, saying the knighthood was "well deserved."
    Others expressed pride. "All of us in Glasgow are so proud of you," one commenter posted.
    Stewart later stepped out with wife Penny Lancaster to an event at the Royal Academy for the Arts, where they met Queen Elizabeth.
    Some guys have all the luck.