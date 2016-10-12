Rod Stewart knighted at Buckingham Palace

Story highlights 71-year-old rocker received a knighthood from Prince William

Sir Rod's official title is Sir Roderick Stewart

(CNN) Music legend Rod Stewart was knighted by Britain's Prince William at Buckingham Palace Tuesday.

The rocker was honored for his services to music and charity in a ceremony he called "mind-blowing" and "wonderful."

He will be known as Sir Roderick Stewart.

Hot legs

On Twitter, some commenters remarked on Stewart's choice of trousers, and expressed curiosity in his seemingly diminished stature, as he went in to the investiture ceremony.

Sir Rod receives his knighthood from Prince William at Buckingham Palace, London.

People are joking about the Rod Stewart being knighted thing--but did y'all see his pants? Fierce! #plaid — Meredith Simmons (@meresimmons) October 12, 2016

