Breaking News

Paris attacks: Lawyers for main suspect, Salah Abdeslam, quit

By Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 4:15 AM ET, Wed October 12, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

abdeslam french court lklv mclaughlin_00000608.jpg
abdeslam french court lklv mclaughlin_00000608.jpg

Story highlights

  • Lawyers say Abdeslam refuses to speak in court
  • Defense had earlier downplayed his role in attacks

(CNN)The lawyers for the main suspect in the Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, said they have quit his defense six months after he was extradited from Belgium to France and faced court for the first time.

Abdeslam was the only known survivor of a group of men accused of carrying out the attacks in November last year that killed 130 people and was Europe's most wanted man for four months before he was captured in Brussels in March.
    Captured Paris attacker planned to &#39;restart something&#39;
    A policeman stands guard in Molenbeek, Brussels, on March 19, 2016, after Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam was arrested.

      JUST WATCHED

      Captured Paris attacker planned to 'restart something'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Captured Paris attacker planned to 'restart something' 01:25
    The attack was claimed by the ISIS militant group.
    "We have decided to no longer defend him, but we are also choosing not to give up on him," lawyer Frank Berton told CNN affiliate BFM TV in Brussels late Tuesday, speaking alongside lawyer Sven Mary.
    "We know and we have a firm belief, and he told us that he will not express himself and that he will apply what we call the right of silence. What should we do? We warned from day one, I said, if my client is silent, we will quit his defense," Berton said.
    Read More
    A forensic scientist works near a Paris cafe on Saturday, November 14, following a series of coordinated attacks in Paris the night before that killed scores of people. ISIS has claimed responsibility.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    A forensic scientist works near a Paris cafe on Saturday, November 14, following a series of coordinated attacks in Paris the night before that killed scores of people. ISIS has claimed responsibility.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 32
    Police are out in force November 14 near La Belle Equipe, one of the sites of the terror attacks.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Police are out in force November 14 near La Belle Equipe, one of the sites of the terror attacks.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 32
    Forensic police search for evidence inside the Comptoir Voltaire cafe after the attacks.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Forensic police search for evidence inside the Comptoir Voltaire cafe after the attacks.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 32
    Shoes and a bloody shirt lie outside the Bataclan concert hall on November 14. Most of the fatalities occurred at the Bataclan in central Paris.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Shoes and a bloody shirt lie outside the Bataclan concert hall on November 14. Most of the fatalities occurred at the Bataclan in central Paris.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 32
    Security forces evacuate people on Rue Oberkampf near the Bataclan concert hall early on November 14.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Security forces evacuate people on Rue Oberkampf near the Bataclan concert hall early on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 32
    Medics evacuate an injured woman on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire near the Bataclan early on November 14.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Medics evacuate an injured woman on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire near the Bataclan early on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 32
    Police, firefighters and rescue workers secure the area near the Bataclan concert hall on November 14.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Police, firefighters and rescue workers secure the area near the Bataclan concert hall on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 32
    A man with blood on his shirt talks on the phone on November 14. He is next to the Bataclan theater, where gunmen shot concertgoers and held hostages until police raided the building.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    A man with blood on his shirt talks on the phone on November 14. He is next to the Bataclan theater, where gunmen shot concertgoers and held hostages until police raided the building.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 32
    Police officers patrol the area around Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on November 14.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Police officers patrol the area around Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 32
    Police officers patrol Paris&#39; Saint-German neighborhood on November 14.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Police officers patrol Paris' Saint-German neighborhood on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 32
    Victims of the shooting at the Bataclan concert venue in central Paris are evacuated to receive medical treatment on November 14.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Victims of the shooting at the Bataclan concert venue in central Paris are evacuated to receive medical treatment on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 32
    A woman is evacuated from the Bataclan theater early on November 14.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    A woman is evacuated from the Bataclan theater early on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 32
    Forensics are working in the street of Paris after the terrorist attack on Friday, November 13. The words &quot;horror,&quot; &quot;massacre&quot; and &quot;war&quot; peppered the front pages of the country&#39;s newspapers, conveying the shell-shocked mood.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Forensics are working in the street of Paris after the terrorist attack on Friday, November 13. The words "horror," "massacre" and "war" peppered the front pages of the country's newspapers, conveying the shell-shocked mood.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 32
    Rescuers evacuate an injured person near the Stade de France, one of several sites of attacks November 13 in Paris. Thousands of fans were watching a soccer match between France and Germany when the attacks occurred.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Rescuers evacuate an injured person near the Stade de France, one of several sites of attacks November 13 in Paris. Thousands of fans were watching a soccer match between France and Germany when the attacks occurred.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 32
    A survivor of the terrorist attack in the Bataclan is assisted following terror attacks, November 13. The violence at the Bataclan, which involved a hostage-taking, resulted in the highest number of casualties of all the attacks.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    A survivor of the terrorist attack in the Bataclan is assisted following terror attacks, November 13. The violence at the Bataclan, which involved a hostage-taking, resulted in the highest number of casualties of all the attacks.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 32
    Spectators invade the pitch of the Stade de France stadium after the international friendly soccer match between France and Germany in Saint-Denis.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Spectators invade the pitch of the Stade de France stadium after the international friendly soccer match between France and Germany in Saint-Denis.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 32
    Spectators embrace each other as they stand on the playing field of the Stade de France stadium at the end of a soccer match between France and Germany in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on November 13.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Spectators embrace each other as they stand on the playing field of the Stade de France stadium at the end of a soccer match between France and Germany in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on November 13.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 32
    A body, covered by a sheet, is seen on the sidewalk outside the Bataclan theater.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    A body, covered by a sheet, is seen on the sidewalk outside the Bataclan theater.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 32
    Rescuers evacuate an injured person on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire, close to the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Rescuers evacuate an injured person on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire, close to the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 32
    Wounded people are evacuated outside the scene of a hostage situation at the Bataclan theater in Paris on November 13.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Wounded people are evacuated outside the scene of a hostage situation at the Bataclan theater in Paris on November 13.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 32
    A medic tends to a wounded man following the attacks near the Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    A medic tends to a wounded man following the attacks near the Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 32
    A woman walks past police and firefighters in the Oberkampf area of Paris.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    A woman walks past police and firefighters in the Oberkampf area of Paris.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 32
    A riot police officer stands by an ambulance near the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    A riot police officer stands by an ambulance near the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 32
    Wounded people are evacuated outside the Bataclan concert hall.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Wounded people are evacuated outside the Bataclan concert hall.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 32
    Police secure the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, following explosions during the soccer match between France and Germany.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Police secure the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, following explosions during the soccer match between France and Germany.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 32
    A wounded man is evacuated from the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    A wounded man is evacuated from the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 32
    Spectators gather on the field of the Stade de France after the attacks. Explosions were heard during the soccer match between France and Germany.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Spectators gather on the field of the Stade de France after the attacks. Explosions were heard during the soccer match between France and Germany.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 32
    French security forces rush in as people are evacuated in the area of Rue Bichat in the 10th District of Paris.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    French security forces rush in as people are evacuated in the area of Rue Bichat in the 10th District of Paris.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 32
    People leave the Stade de France after explosions were heard near the stadium during a soccer match between France and Germany on Friday. Paris Deputy Mayor Patrick Klugman told CNN President Francois Hollande was at the match and was evacuated at halftime.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    People leave the Stade de France after explosions were heard near the stadium during a soccer match between France and Germany on Friday. Paris Deputy Mayor Patrick Klugman told CNN President Francois Hollande was at the match and was evacuated at halftime.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 32
    Victims lay on the pavement outside a Paris restaurant.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Victims lay on the pavement outside a Paris restaurant.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 32
    Rescue workers and medics tend to victims at the scene of one of the shootings, a restaurant in the 10th District. Attackers reportedly used AK-47 automatic weapons in separate attacks across Paris, and there were explosions at the Stade de France.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    Rescue workers and medics tend to victims at the scene of one of the shootings, a restaurant in the 10th District. Attackers reportedly used AK-47 automatic weapons in separate attacks across Paris, and there were explosions at the Stade de France.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 32
    French security forces move people in the area of Rue Bichat in the 10th District. A witness told BFMTV that firefighters were on the scene to treat the injured.
    Photos: Night of terror: Paris attacks
    French security forces move people in the area of Rue Bichat in the 10th District. A witness told BFMTV that firefighters were on the scene to treat the injured.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 32
    14 paris attacks 1114 - RESTRICTED07 paris attacks 111404 paris attacks 1114 12 1114 paris attacks28 paris shooting 111321 paris shooting 111319 paris shooting 111323 paris shooting - RESTRICTED24 paris shooting - RESTRICTED22 paris shooting 1113 - RESTRICTED25 paris shooting - RESTRICTED26 paris shooting 111302 paris attacks 111408 paris attacks 1114 RESTRICTED01 paris attacks 1114 03 paris attacks 111403 attacks paris 111427 paris shooting 111320 paris shooting 16 paris shooting 1113 - RESTRICTED10 paris shooting 111311 paris shooting 111313 paris shooting 111312 paris shooting 1113 - RESTRICTED08 paris shooting 111309 paris shooting 1113 - RESTRICTED17 paris shooting 111305 paris shooting 111308 paris shooting 111318 paris shooting 111307 paris shooting 111306 paris shooting 1113 RESTRICTED
    Abdeslam -- a French national born in Belgium -- made his first appearance in court in April. Mary had at the time tried to downplay his alleged role in the terror attacks after media reports referred to him as a "mastermind."
    He was "more of a follower than leader," Mary had said, and called his client as "smart as an empty ashtray," according to Libération newspaper.
    Berton had told BFM TV on the day of Abdeslam's first court appearance that their line of defense would be "to explain things," especially his radicalization and what happened in the moments before the attack.
    "He has to tell us about his journey and his role," he said.
    France reckons with burgeoning terror threat
    france terror cell arrest isis bittermann lklv_00002606

      JUST WATCHED

      France reckons with burgeoning terror threat

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    France reckons with burgeoning terror threat 01:12
    The Paris attacks on the Bataclan music venue and outside the Stade de France marked the most deadly of terror attacks in France's history.